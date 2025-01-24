Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.94 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 263.99 ($3.26). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 263.40 ($3.25), with a volume of 86,566 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market cap of £139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

