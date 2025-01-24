MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 109 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $39,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Jabil by 135.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 945.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $171.37 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $171.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,666. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

