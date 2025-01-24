MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 345 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $13,755,259. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

