MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,380,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.