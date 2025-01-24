MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 136 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

