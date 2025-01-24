MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 1,808 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1,390.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

