MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 21 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $593.28 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $638.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.06. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.77.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

