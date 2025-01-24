MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 30 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 47,023.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,410 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ferrari by 83.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 105,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,621,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $429.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $330.15 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.