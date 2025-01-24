MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 88 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.07.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $211.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

