MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 941 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,025,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.86 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

