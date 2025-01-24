MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 77.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

