MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $453.56 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $326.13 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.00 and a 200 day moving average of $418.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

