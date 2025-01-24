MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.46.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $198.69 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

