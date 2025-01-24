MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $133,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $236.70 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.91 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

