MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $148,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EWY stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.