MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $68,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 372.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.