MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 74,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6912 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.