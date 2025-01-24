MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $79,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in EQT were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

