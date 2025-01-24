MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $86,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2025

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

