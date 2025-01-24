MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $86,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

