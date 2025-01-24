MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $96,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

