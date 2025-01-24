MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 384.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.9 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $77.42 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.