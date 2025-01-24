MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

