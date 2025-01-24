MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $147.58 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,694 shares of company stock worth $9,676,730. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.