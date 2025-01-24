MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $149,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 444,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000.

LCTU stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

