MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Centene were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 693.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 22.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,799,000 after purchasing an additional 832,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.