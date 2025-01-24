MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New $156,000 Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned approximately 0.12% of Qurate Retail as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,109 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 587,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

