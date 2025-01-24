MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

BATS:IGV opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

