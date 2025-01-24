MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 108 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Workday were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $255.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

