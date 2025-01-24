MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 430 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,047,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.