MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CRH were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

