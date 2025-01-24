MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.