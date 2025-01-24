MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,828.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,845.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

