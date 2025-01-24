MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after buying an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

