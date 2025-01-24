MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

