MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $698.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.27 and its 200 day moving average is $770.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

