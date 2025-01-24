MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 133 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

