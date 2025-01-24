MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 174 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $432.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.28 and its 200-day moving average is $456.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

