MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 487 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $48,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

