MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 543 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.