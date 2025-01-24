MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 65,738 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,738 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

