Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,167.50. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $521,218. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $3,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.