Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7,120,170 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

