Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $520,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,694 shares of company stock worth $9,676,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.