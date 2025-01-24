Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 313,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $168.86 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

