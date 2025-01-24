monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.68.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 607.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.51. monday.com has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of monday.com by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 645.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.