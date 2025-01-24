Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 93.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total value of $40,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,788,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,027,765.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total transaction of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,661 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,744. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $327.04 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.