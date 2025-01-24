Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 44,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

