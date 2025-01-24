Northland Capmk Forecasts Bitcoin Depot Q4 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

BTM opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.