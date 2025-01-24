Northland Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $144.00. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

