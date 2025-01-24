nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 280.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

